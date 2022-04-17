Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.56.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.79. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

