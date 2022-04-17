Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($198.91) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($203.26) price target on Sixt in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($129.35) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.53 ($176.66).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €126.60 ($137.61) on Wednesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €103.70 ($112.72) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($185.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.28.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

