DEXTools Tops One Day Trading Volume of $100,018.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $29.80 million and $100,018.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00035759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00116855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,199,040 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.