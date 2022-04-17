DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DiamondHead stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. DiamondHead has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

