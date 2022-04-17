Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBGI. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Brands Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

