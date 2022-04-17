DigitalBits Trading 47.5% Higher Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $363.98 million and $2.02 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00269634 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004573 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00021277 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00696957 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,770,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

