Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $154,727.90 and $19.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,953.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.05 or 0.07591409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00275731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.00832915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.41 or 0.00604219 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00353705 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,726,788 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.