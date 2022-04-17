Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.54 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

