DistX Price Up 1.2% This Week (DISTX)

DistX (DISTX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. DistX has a market cap of $10,225.96 and $12.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DistX has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.09 or 0.07571486 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,466.15 or 0.99993389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00052005 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

