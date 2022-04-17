Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Update

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 974,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Diversey stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 516,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.13. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DSEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,590,000 after buying an additional 305,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diversey by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diversey by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Diversey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,980,000 after buying an additional 203,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Diversey by 79.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,853,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

