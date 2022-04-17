DODO (DODO) Reaches One Day Volume of $36.25 Million

DODO (DODO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. DODO has a total market cap of $43.86 million and $36.25 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00115969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

