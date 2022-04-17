DogeCash Market Capitalization Tops $980,811.33 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $980,811.33 and approximately $7,131.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,821,407 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

