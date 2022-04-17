Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $433.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $433.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.96.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $387.24 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $378.46 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.93.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

