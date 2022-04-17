Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.