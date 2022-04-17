Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 296,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 455.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on DRETF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $$22.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

