DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Cut to 1,570.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DSV A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,082.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. DSV A/S has a one year low of $79.85 and a one year high of $133.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

