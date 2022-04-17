DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00052723 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017065 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

