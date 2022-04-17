Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,532.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $4,532.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.40 or 0.07574408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.48 or 0.99841953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

