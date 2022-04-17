Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stake Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.