DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.