DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DWF stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The company has a market cap of £370.90 million and a P/E ratio of -23.27. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.70).

Get DWF Group alerts:

DWF Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.