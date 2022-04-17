DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
DWF stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The company has a market cap of £370.90 million and a P/E ratio of -23.27. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.70).
DWF Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
