DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of KTF opened at $9.65 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

