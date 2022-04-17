DXdao Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.38 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. DXdao has a market cap of $37.38 million and approximately $118,114.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $757.82 or 0.01875225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00280955 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005585 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003187 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

