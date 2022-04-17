E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EINC. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

E Automotive has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.65 million and a PE ratio of -11.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

