Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GRF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 7,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

