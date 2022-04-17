Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.38. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

