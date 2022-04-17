Easterly Government Properties, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.12 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

