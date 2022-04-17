EasyFi (EZ) Hits One Day Volume of $230,918.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00005117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $230,918.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00035293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00116505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.