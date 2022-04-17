easyJet’s (EZJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target (down from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

EZJ opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.48) on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 570.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 589.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

