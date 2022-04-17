Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $139.91 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $137.56 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.