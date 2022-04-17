Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $45.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,929. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.