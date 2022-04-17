Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $532,317.48 and $36,702.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00103779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

