Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,666,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMED traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 406,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Electromedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.22.
Electromedical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
