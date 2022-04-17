Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.86. 1,898,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $287.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average is $259.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

