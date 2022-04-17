Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Hits $3.38 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $61.22 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $155.00 or 0.00383844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00192666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,802,785 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars.

