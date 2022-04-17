ELTCOIN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,387.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $35,695.80 and approximately $15,387.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

