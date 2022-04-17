Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 3,808 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.03. 4,399,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

