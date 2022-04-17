Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.29.

IQVIA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,109. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.61 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.