Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,835,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.16. The company has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

