Empirical Finance LLC Buys 166 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $13.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.06. 713,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,187. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $486.74 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $567.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

