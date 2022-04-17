Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,671 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 121.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after purchasing an additional 69,658 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. 2,501,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

