Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after buying an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. 5,590,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,465,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

