Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,446 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $68.70. 2,698,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,947. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

