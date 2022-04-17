Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 395.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 97.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,197. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $133.80 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.61.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.