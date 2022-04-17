Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

TFC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,407,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,418. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

