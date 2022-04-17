Empirical Finance LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 78.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $88.32. 1,657,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,607. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

