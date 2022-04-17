Empirical Finance LLC Has $561,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NSIT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $100.67. 193,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

