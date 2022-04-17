Empirical Finance LLC Has $859,000 Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,308 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TGNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.44. 1,849,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,234. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

