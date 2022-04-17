Empirical Finance LLC Has $909,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

