Empirical Finance LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $5,776,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. 6,493,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,933. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

